Paramore Cover The Strokes' 'Someday'

Hayley Williams and company even slipped a Strokes cover into the set list; They performed "Someday" from the band's 2001 album "Is This It." Williams recently discussed the turmoil surrounding After Laughter's production.

'You can run on the fumes of being a teenager for as long as you want, but eventually life hits you really hard," she told The New York Times. 'I didn't even know if we were going to make another record. There was a moment when I didn't even want it to happen. Then it was like, I want it to happen, but I don't know how we're going to do it." Read more here.