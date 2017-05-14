Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paramore Cover The Strokes' 'Someday'
05-14-2017
.
Paramore

(Radio.com) Earlier this week, Paramore kicked off their tour to support their new album "After Laughter", with a show in Nashville. They played catalog mainstays like "Misery Business" and the Grammy-winning "Ain't It Fun" while performing some of the album's new material ("Hard Times" and "I Told You So") for the first time.

Hayley Williams and company even slipped a Strokes cover into the set list; They performed "Someday" from the band's 2001 album "Is This It." Williams recently discussed the turmoil surrounding After Laughter's production.

'You can run on the fumes of being a teenager for as long as you want, but eventually life hits you really hard," she told The New York Times. 'I didn't even know if we were going to make another record. There was a moment when I didn't even want it to happen. Then it was like, I want it to happen, but I don't know how we're going to do it." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Paramore Music, DVDs, Books and more

Paramore T-shirts and Posters

More Paramore News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Paramore Cover The Strokes' 'Someday'

Paramore Release 'Told You So' Video and Announce TV Appearance

Paramore's Hayley Williams Shares Fans 'Hard Times' Covers

Hayley Williams Was Unsure About Paramore's Future

Paramore Announce New Album and Release 'Hard Times' Video

Paramore Tease New Album With Cryptic Social Media Post

Paramore's Hayley Williams Reacts To 'Jeopardy' Clue

Paramore Stars Do Surprise Radiohead Cover

Paramore Spark New Album Tracklist Speculation

Paramore Declare That Zac Farro Is Back


More Stories for Paramore

Paramore Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Van Halen Star On Idea Of Hagar and Roth Tour- Slipknot Frontman Jumps Into Linkin Park Controversy- Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Concert Film May Be Coming Soon- Blink 182- more

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Record With Dave Grohl- Linkin Park Streaming New Song 'Invisible'- Steve Perry Explains Reasons For Journey's Success- Metallica- more

Rolling Stones Announce 'Stones No Filter' Tour- Imagine Dragons Announce New Album 'Evolve' And Tour- Eagles Of Death Metal's Historic Paris Show Set For Release- more

Page Too:
Two Previously Unreleased Prince Songs Streaming Online- Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Share Unplugged Video- Frank Ocean Strikes Back At Father's $14.5 Million Lawsuit- more

Kelly Clarkson Chooses The Voice Over American Idol- Miley Cyrus Addresses Hip-Hop Comments Controversy- Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Luke Bryan May Face FTC Trouble- more

Simon Cowell Addresses American Idol Return Speculation- Miley Cyrus Releases Her New Track 'Malibu'- Liam Payne Releasing Debut Solo Single Featuring Migos' Quavo- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Van Halen Star On Idea Of Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth Tour

Slipknot Frontman Jumps Into Linkin Park Controversy

Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Concert Film May Be Coming Soon

Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Wildfire'

Alice Cooper Confirms Release Of New Album 'Paranormal'

Muse Announce New Single 'Dig Down'

Beatles 'Sgt Pepper' Documentary Coming To TV

Marilyn Manson Returns To Earlier Sounds With New Album

The Cars Expand Classic Albums For New Reissues

The Offspring Frontman Dexter Holland Earns A Ph.D.

The Monks 1967 Unearthed Recordings To Finally Be Released

Chuck Berry's Former House To Become A Museum

Iron Maiden Release Promo Video For Vinyl Reissues

Satyricon Releasing New Album In September

Video From Metallica Tour Kick Off Show Goes Online

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Record With Dave Grohl

• more

Page Too News Stories
Two Previously Unreleased Prince Songs Streaming Online

Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Share Unplugged Video

Frank Ocean Strikes Back At Father's $14.5 Million Lawsuit

Drake Hints At Possible New Collaboration

Gorillaz Already Talking About Their Next Album

DNCE Release 'Kissing Strangers' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj

Haim Reveal More Details For New Album 'Something to Tell You'

Paramore Cover The Strokes' 'Someday'

Calvin Harris Releases New Track 'Rollin' Featuring Future, Khalid

Phoenix Score Sofia Coppola's New Film 'The Beguiled'

Dave Matthews' Son Prefers Nirvana Over DMB

Chance the Rapper Shares Late Aunt's Emotional Breast Cancer Story

Wilco Cover Elvis Costello's Peace, Love and Understanding

Ludacris Surprises His Mom For Mother's Day

Miranda Lambert To Curate Music for Something in the Water Film

Kendrick Lamar Pulled Over Bu Beverly Hills Police

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.