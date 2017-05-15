Kansas Cancel Tour Due To Safety Concerns

The tour was scheduled to include performance at the Sweden Rock Festival on June 10th and the Night of the Prog Festival in Loreley, Germany on July 16th.

The band released the following statement "The cancellation is based on safety and security warnings issued by the United States government and various U.S. law enforcement agencies concerning Americans traveling in Europe this summer. Kansas is extremely saddened that the band will not be able to perform for its European fans this year."