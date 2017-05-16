Blind Guardian Announce 'Live Beyond The Spheres' Box Set

'Live Beyond The Spheres' will include performances that were captured during the band's 2015 European tour and will be released as a 3 CD and 4 LP vinyl packaging.

Frontman Hansi Kursch had this to say, "In general I would say that we've had a really good run throughout this tour and that nearly every show was perfect. But at the end of the day, after every one of us had checked through every single song and concert of those 30 shows again and again, there was only something like two or three versions of each song that were suitable to be used for an album. We then had to decide between those final versions; which one the most impressive one was. This was a nearly endless task!

"The final songs chosen contain such an energy, that tiny mistakes appeared to be completely unimportant. As soon as you listen to the songs, you will know what I mean, they feel completely alive".

He adds, "There is always something happening at each show, let's call it 'MAGIC', that gives us all a shiver up our spine. We are really satisfied when people sing with us, have a good time and go back home happy."

The CD tracklistings:

CD1

01. The Ninth Wave

02. Banish From Sanctuary

03. Nightfall

04. Prophecies

05. Tanelorn

06. The Last Candle

07. And Then There Was Silence

CD2

01. The Lord Of The Rings

02. Fly

03. Bright Eyes

04. Lost In The Twilight Hall

05. Imaginations From The Other Side

06. Into The Storm

07. Twilight Of The Gods

08. A Past And Future Secret

09. And The Story Ends

CD3

01. Sacred Worlds

02. The Bard's Song (In The Forest)

03. Valhalla

04. Wheel Of Time

05. Majesty

06. Mirror Mirror