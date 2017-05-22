|
Metallica Release Live 'Hardwired' Video
.
(hennemusic) Metallica opened their May 17 show at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY with the "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" lead single, "Hardwired", and the band are sharing professional video of the performance. The footage opens with the band members having their traditional pre-show meeting before taking the stage, with frontman James Hetfield remarking, "Let's go out there and kick some ass. This is the only indoor show on this deal, huh, so let's enjoy it and learn what we gotta do on the indoor stuff." The Uniondale show marked the fourth date of the North American leg of Metallica's WorldWired tour, which was launched in Baltimore, MD on May 10. Read more and watch the video here.
