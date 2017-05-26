Guns N' Roses Add 15 Dates To North American Reunion Tour

The reunited lineup of the legendary band featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan have added one stop to their previously announced summer North American stadium tour and have now extended the trek into the fall with 14 additional U.S. arena shows.

The new dates begin with an August 5th show in Little Rock, AK at the War Memorial Stadium, followed by the kick off the fall leg on October 8th in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center.

The band will be concluding the epic run with a two night stand in their home town of Los Angeles first with a November 24the show at the Staples Center followed the next night with a concert at The Forum.

Guns N' Roses North America Tour Dates:

07/27 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome At America's Center

07/30 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

08/2 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field at Mile High

08/5 - Little Rock, AK - War Memorial Stadium

08/8 - Miami, FL - Miami Marlins Stadium

08/11 - Winston-Salem, NC - BB&T Field at Wake Forest University

08/13 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

08/16 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field

08/19 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau

08/21 - Ottawa, ON - TD Place Stadium

08/24 - Winnipeg, MB - Investors Group Field

08/27 - Regina, SK - New Mosaic Stadium at Evraz Place

08/30 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

09/1 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place Stadium

09/3 - George, WA - The Gorge

09/6 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium

09/8 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

10/8 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

10/11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10/15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10/22 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

10/26 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

10/29 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

11/2 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesers Arena

11/6 - Chicago, IL - United Center

11/10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

11/14 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

11/17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

11/21 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

11/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

11/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum