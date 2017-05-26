Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Guns N' Roses Add 15 Dates To North American Reunion Tour
05-26-2017
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses are returning home for more North American dates for their Not In This Lifetime Reunion tour this fall. The announcement was a day later than expected but on Thursday the band revealed fifteen additional U.S. stops for the trek.

The reunited lineup of the legendary band featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan have added one stop to their previously announced summer North American stadium tour and have now extended the trek into the fall with 14 additional U.S. arena shows.

The new dates begin with an August 5th show in Little Rock, AK at the War Memorial Stadium, followed by the kick off the fall leg on October 8th in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center.

The band will be concluding the epic run with a two night stand in their home town of Los Angeles first with a November 24the show at the Staples Center followed the next night with a concert at The Forum.

Guns N' Roses North America Tour Dates:
07/27 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome At America's Center
07/30 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
08/2 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field at Mile High
08/5 - Little Rock, AK - War Memorial Stadium
08/8 - Miami, FL - Miami Marlins Stadium
08/11 - Winston-Salem, NC - BB&T Field at Wake Forest University
08/13 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
08/16 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field
08/19 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau
08/21 - Ottawa, ON - TD Place Stadium
08/24 - Winnipeg, MB - Investors Group Field
08/27 - Regina, SK - New Mosaic Stadium at Evraz Place
08/30 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
09/1 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place Stadium
09/3 - George, WA - The Gorge
09/6 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium
09/8 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
10/8 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
10/11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
10/15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
10/22 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
10/26 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
10/29 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
11/2 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesers Arena
11/6 - Chicago, IL - United Center
11/10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
11/14 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
11/17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
11/21 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
11/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
11/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

