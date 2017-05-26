Muse Frontman Matt Bellamy Reveals Details For New Release

"We're going to put out something actually, this year," Bellamy said in a new interview. 'We're working on it. It's probably going to be a limited edition, like, package of the first two albums put together, but with all the songs and demos that we made around that time."

'We're hopefully gonna put that out this year," he added. "We're going to call it Origin Of Muse because it's basically the story musically of how we got to the Origin Of Symmetry album."