Geezer Butler Looking Towards Music Life After Black Sabbath

"I felt relief that it was all over, that it was done with, that we had done a good show -- and quite sad in a way to think that we'd never do it again," said Butler, speaking with Billboard. "[But] it really wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be, actually. It just felt right. We've been around for 49 years now, and it's time to call it a day."

Butler went on to say he's been enjoying his "retirement," but also indicated he wasn't yet ready to stop making music. "I'm not in a hurry …" he said. "I'm traveling a lot, seeing the places [the band] only stayed for one night and going back and spending some time there. We've recently moved … and I'm going to be building my home studio, but it's taken me ages. Next year I'll see if I can get back into music." Read more - here.