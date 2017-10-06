Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Concert Film Details

Filmed at her sold-out 2016 show at New York's Madison Square Garden, the movie is set for release on Nov. 17, just in time for the holidays.

"We had the best time on The Storyteller Tour performing for the fans last year," Underwood said in a press statement. "The amazing production and 360-degree stage let me get closer to them than ever before. I saw so many of their social media posts asking for a release of the show and we knew we had to do it. I'm so happy to get this out and relive the most fun I've ever had on tour!"

