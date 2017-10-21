|
Metallica Call On Fans To Help With Upcoming Releases (Week in Review)
.
Metallica Call On Fans To Help With Upcoming Releases was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Metallica are asking for fans to help them compile information for their next round of album reissues which will include their albums "...And Justice For All" and their self-titled effort better known as the "Black Album." "With the deluxe box sets of 'Kill 'Em All' and 'Ride The Lightning' behind us, and 'Master Of Puppets' less than a month away," writes the band, "it's time to start trudging forward with '…And Justice For All' and 'Metallica'. "As you may remember, we asked you for help in putting together the first three box sets and, to make sure there's a fan footprint on all of these releases, we'll be doing that again! "We're looking for anything and everything you might have from August 1987 through July 1993… photos (taken by you!), flyers, ticket stubs, backstage passes and whatever other mementos you may have from that time. Also, if you happened to interview James, Lars, Kirk or Jason during that time and still have the recording, please let us know!" "Make your mark on these albums by emailing us at submissions@metclub.com to share your story and receive more info about submitting these little pieces of history. Nothing is too small or too trivial… share your archives with your fellow fans and have some fun with us walking down memory lane." Metallica's fourth album, 1988's "…And Justice For All" marked the group's first to feature bassist Jason Newsted following the death of Cliff Burton in a tour bus accident in 1986. The project peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 8 million copies. - here.
