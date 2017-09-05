|
Alter Bridge Release Video From Live At O2 Package
.
(hennemusic) Alter Bridge are streaming a lyric video for the track, "Blackbird", as a preview to the September 8 release of a new collection, "Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities", via Napalm Records. The title track from the band's second album, the 2007 set debuted and peaked at No. 13 on the US Billboard 200 chart. The forthcoming 3-CD package captures Alter Bridge in concert at the London O2 venue on November 24, 2016 alongside a disc of 13 rarities from their career. The group's live performance is rounded out with a third disc that delivers 13 rarities from their career, including never-before released tracks "Cruel Sun" and "Solace" that were recorded during the sessions for their 2004 debut, "One Day Remains", as well as the song "Breathe" from the same time, which has only ever been available as a US retail exclusive via Best Buy. These tracks join seven other songs that have only been released in Japan until this collection. "Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities" will be available as a 3CD set, and limited deluxe editions - including a 4-LP set and a CD/DVD Earbook - which also include an exclusive Alter Bridge documentary featuring extensive interviews with the band, their crew, and family, giving a glimpse behind the scenes of the group's biggest UK show to date. Alter Bridge will begin a series of South American dates in Buenos Aires, Argentina on September 15 before launching a fall tour of Europe with a pair of shows at London's Royal Albert Hall in early October. Watch the video here.
The title track from the band's second album, the 2007 set debuted and peaked at No. 13 on the US Billboard 200 chart. The forthcoming 3-CD package captures Alter Bridge in concert at the London O2 venue on November 24, 2016 alongside a disc of 13 rarities from their career.
The group's live performance is rounded out with a third disc that delivers 13 rarities from their career, including never-before released tracks "Cruel Sun" and "Solace" that were recorded during the sessions for their 2004 debut, "One Day Remains", as well as the song "Breathe" from the same time, which has only ever been available as a US retail exclusive via Best Buy. These tracks join seven other songs that have only been released in Japan until this collection.
"Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities" will be available as a 3CD set, and limited deluxe editions - including a 4-LP set and a CD/DVD Earbook - which also include an exclusive Alter Bridge documentary featuring extensive interviews with the band, their crew, and family, giving a glimpse behind the scenes of the group's biggest UK show to date.
Alter Bridge will begin a series of South American dates in Buenos Aires, Argentina on September 15 before launching a fall tour of Europe with a pair of shows at London's Royal Albert Hall in early October. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Foo Fighters Cover Classic AC/DC Song
• Robert Plant Streams New Song 'Bones Of Saints'
• Metallica Share Video From Euro Tour Opener Online
• Queen Reveal Special Plans For News Of The World Anniversary
• Mastodon Stream New Song 'Toe To Toes'
• Whitesnake Previews Expanded Reissue Of Blockbuster Album
• Mick Ronson Film Documentary Coming To U.S. Theaters
• Alter Bridge Release Video From Live At O2 Package
• Mike McCready Announces The Glamour & The Squalor Details
• Van Morrison Released 'Bring It On Home to Me' Video
• Singled Out: Becomes Astral's Paleblood Sky
• Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show
• Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea
• Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide
• Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans
• Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Ready For It?'
• Sam Smith Announces New Song 'Too Good At Goodbyes'
• Zayn Malik Teases 'Dusk Till Dawn' Featuring Sia
• Chuck D Reacts To Flavor Flav's Public Enemy Lawsuit
• Backstreet Boys Want To Work With Chainsmokers, Timbaland and Diplo
• Eric Church Shares 30 Live Recordings From Massive Project
• Miley Cyrus Donates $500,000 To Hurricane Harvey Victims
• Rick Ross Releases 'Lamborghini Doors' Video
• Jason Derulo Reveals New Song 'If I'm Lucky'
• Rascal Flatts Dedicate 'I Won't Let Go' Performance To Harvey Victims
• Ty Dolla $ign Releases 'So Am I' Featuring Skrillex
• Ed Sheeran Dedicates Song to Baby Girl in Audience Named Sheeran
• Avril Lavigne Says That New Music Is Coming Soon
• Florida Georgia Line Turn 'Crossroads' Viewing Party Into Harvey Benefit
• Teacher Lists Beyonce's Birthday As Day Off On Class Syllabus
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.