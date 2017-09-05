Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Whitesnake Previews Expanded Reissue Of Blockbuster Album
09-05-2017
.
Whitesnake

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a trailer for the October 6 release of multiple editions of an expanded 30th Anniversary reissue of their classic blockbuster 1987 self-titled album.

The band's most-commercially sucessful record delivered four singles - including the US No. 1 smash, "Here I Go Again", and No.2 ballad, "Is This Love" - on its way to US sales of more than 8 million copies and Top 5 chart status in several countries around the world.

The 4CD/DVD "Whitesnake: Super Deluxe Edition" includes the original album with newly remastered sound, unreleased live and studio recordings, classic music videos, concert footage, a thirty-minute documentary, a 60-page hardbound book that's filled with rare and unseen photos from the era, an extended essay based on new interviews with David Coverdale, plus a booklet of the album's lyrics, handwritten by the rocker.

2CD and 2LP Deluxe Editions will present the newly-remastered album alongside a selection of unreleased bonus recordings, while a single-disc version of the project will also be available; all will be available via digital download and streaming services.
The trailer follows the recent debut of a previously unreleased live version of "Still Of The Night" from the package. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

