Jason Aldean And Wife Brittany Reveal Baby Boy's Name
09-05-2017
.
Jason Aldean

(Radio.com) Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany have revealed the name of their incoming baby boy, who will share a moniker with one of country music's capital cities.

The big reveal came via social media, with Aldean posting an adorable photo of his son's nursery, which has the boy's name in lights over his crib: Memphis.

"We finally got our lil man's room ready for him. Can't wait to meet you and bring you home to ur new room, Memphis," Aldean wrote on Instagram with a photo of the crib.

Brittany Aldean also got in on the fun, posting a photo of the happy couple posing with the crib and a baby blanket emblazoned with their son's name. "Today's our Nashville baby shower… a day I've looked forward to for as long as I can remember," she captioned alongside the image. "We can't wait to hold you, Memphis!!!" Check out the posts here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

