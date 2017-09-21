Jason Aldean Announces Annual 'Concert for the Cure' Benefit

Featuring special guests Chris Young, Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver, the night continues Aldean's longstanding partnership with breast cancer fighting organization Susan G. Komen, as he will donate a portion from all ticket sales garnered throughout the year to Komen Kentucky.

"As long as I have the chance, I will do my part and raise awareness for this cause," Aldean said in a press statement. "My fans keep fighting the battle with this terrible disease along with us, and our dream is that nobody has to fight the disease anymore." Read more here.