Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Midland Announce Tour

Currently slated for 26 shows, more dates are expected to be added, according to a press release.Tickets for The Breakers Tour go on-sale everywhere Friday, September 22nd at 10am local time.

Two enhanced ticket experiences, the 'Happy People' and 'The Breaker' experiences, will be offered throughout the tour. Additional experiences include a meet & greet with Little Big Town, a Q&A session, exclusive merchandise, and more. To purchase tickets and for more information on all ticket experiences, visit the band's official site. See the dates here.