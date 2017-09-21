Miranda Lambert Performs with Father and Boyfriend Anderson East

The concert, filmed for an upcoming episode of PBS show, Front and Center, found Lambert sharing the stage with many of the co-writers on her latest full-length hit, The Weight of These Wings.

"It's very much the story of my last couple of years and all the things you go through in life," Lambert said of the album during the show, according to The Tennessean. "Thank you to all of the songwriters for going down this road with me and spending your time on my journey."

Among those co-writers included Lambert's current boyfriend, Anderson East, who hit the stage along with Natalie Hemby to perform their song, "Getaway Driver," with Miranda. Read more here.