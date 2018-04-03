Jack White Rocks Album Chart With No. 1 Debut

The music industry magazine reports the project sold 124,000 equivalent album units - with 121,000 in traditional album sales - according to Nielsen Music to enter atop the prestigious chart while also scoring the largest sales week for a rock album in 2018.

The Billboard No. 1 debut for "Boarding House Reach" follows White's similar success with 2012's "Blunderbuss" and 2014's "Lazaretto." The rocker self-produced his first record in four years, which he recorded at his Third Man Studio in Nashville, TN, as well as Sear Sound in New York, NY, and Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, CA.