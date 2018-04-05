Metallica Release New 'Four Horsemen' Live Video

The tune appeared on the group's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which didn't appear on the US Billboard 200 chart until three years later, where it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 3 million copies Stateside.

Currently playing arena dates across Europe in support of their tenth album, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", Metallica will bring their 2018 indoor show to North America this fall. Watch the video here.