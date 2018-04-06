Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino'

The new effort will be entitled "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino" and was produced by James Ford and Alex Turner and recording in Los Angeles, Paris and London.

The band also revealed the tracklisting: 1) Star Treatment, 2) One Point 3) Perspective 4) American Sports 5) Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino 6) Golden Trunks 7) Four Out Of Five 8) The World's First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip 9) Science Fiction 10) She Looks Like Fun 11) Batphone 12) The Ultracheese.