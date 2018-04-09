News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Noel Gallagher Releases 'She Taught Me How To Fly' Video
04-09-2018
.
Noel Gallagher

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher is streaming a video for "She Taught Me How To Fly", the third single from his latest album with The High Flying Birds, "Who Built The Moon?"

The former Oasis guitarist explains the retro-sounding track was inspired by his appreciation of 70s new wave act Blondie. "How you write a song for Blondie is, every morning before you go to work, you listen to 'The Best Of Blondie', and all of a sudden, things start to fall out of the sky," Gallagher tells NPR. "As I was singing it, I was thinking, 'I can hear Debbie Harry singing it, and I can hear Clem playing the drums, and I can see them all on Top Of The Pops.'"

The guitarist did not consider offering the tune to Blondie "because the song's really good and Blondie are not having it. If it was [only] all right, I could always call Debbie. As it's actually brilliant, she can have it when I'm finished with it."

"She Taught Me How To Fly" will be released on 12" vinyl on May 25 alongside an instrumental version plus a remix by legendary DJ and producer Justin Robertson. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Noel Gallagher MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Noel Gallagher T-shirts and Posters

More Noel Gallagher News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Noel Gallagher Releases 'She Taught Me How To Fly' Video

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds TV Appearance Goes Online

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds To Rock Late Night TV

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Blames Brother Noel's Wife For No Reunion

Johnny Marr Reveals He Is Often Mistaken For Noel Gallagher

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Claims Truce With His Brother Noel

Noel Gallagher Reveals Desire To Tour With Unexpected Artist

Noel Gallagher Has Unexpected Influence On New Album

Noel Gallagher Questions Radiohead's Rock Cred

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream New Track 'Fort Knox'


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Kid Rock Announces U.S. Summer and Fall Tour- Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal- Megadeth Expand Debut Album For Deluxe Reissue- more

All-Star Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Concert Video Goes Online- Ritchie Sambora Reuniting With Bon Jovi For Rock Hall Induction- Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album- more

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future- AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- more

Page Too:
Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more

Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show- more

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Kid Rock Announces U.S. Summer and Fall Tour

Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal

Megadeth Expand Debut Album For Deluxe Reissue

Ghost Reveal New Frontman Cardinal Copia

Roger Daltrey Adds New Dates To U.S. Summer Tour

Pink Floyd Reissuing 1971 Compilation 'Relics'

Stone Temple Pilots Stars Compare Touring To Camping

Metallica Release Live 'Leper Messiah' Video

Shinedown Release 'The Human Radio' Video

Motley Crue Getting Limited Edition KnuckleBonz Treatment

Johnny Marr Announces New Album and Streams First Song

Breaking Benjamin Stream New Song 'Save Yourself'

Noel Gallagher Releases 'She Taught Me How To Fly' Video

Bleeding Through Release 'Set Me Free' Video

Tremonti Streaming 'A Dying Machine' Title Song

Spock's Beard Release 'Breathe Another Day' Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more

Bobby Bare Welcomed Back To Grand Ole Opry For 83rd Birthday

Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- more

The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show

Sabrina Claudio and Khalid Release 'Don't Let Me Down'

This Wild Life Release 'Hold You Here' Video

Singled Out: Thanks Brother's We Are Different

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Cardi B Releases 'Bartier Cardi featuring 21 Savage' Video

Meghan Trainor Releases No Excuses Dance Video

Kenny Chesney Announces New Single 'Get Along'

Jon Batiste Teaming With The Dap-Kings For Festival Dates

Richie Sambora Announces New Ovation Guitars

Jessica Risker Releases I See You Among The Stars Video

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.