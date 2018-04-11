News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Foreigner Release 'Say You Will' Live Orchestra Video
04-11-2018
Foreigner

(hennemusic) Foreigner are debuting video of a live performance of their 1987 hit, "Say You Will", from the forthcoming release, "Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus."

The lead single from the band's sixth album, "Inside Information", reached No. 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the project peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200.

Due April 27, the new live project presents the band's biggest hits as compiled from a pair of May 2017 sold-out shows in Lucerne, Switzerland with a 58-piece orchestra and a 60-piece choir.

Conducted by Ernst Van Tiel, the set represents a year-long collaboration between Foreigner founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones and Grammy-nominated composing/arranging team Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer.

"I could never have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner 40 years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later," says Jones. "Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer's orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

