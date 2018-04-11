Paramore Joined by mewithoutYou's Aaron Weiss During Cruise

The band performed two pool deck shows as well as special "mini set" acoustic performances in the ship's intimate Stardust Theater. Those performances saw "Grudges" performed live for the first time and the band being joined onstage by Aaron Weiss (mewithoutYou) for a live performance of their collaboration, "No Friend."

"This was by far the best experience we've had at sea with the fans who have helped us - for the last 13 years - build up an international, multi-cultural, community full of music lovers," says Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams. "Paramore is a band, yeah, but it's not just a band. We want it to be about people and community and connection, and that goes far beyond the three of us. Parahoy! helps make that into a real, tangible thing."

"Thanks to all the bands who made this such a fun show for all the fans on board," continues Williams. "Thanks to the fans for making this an experience that is just as rewarding for us as we want it to be for everyone else."