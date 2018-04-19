|
Anthrax Share Epic Performance Of Classic Song
.
Anthrax are gearing up to release their new live package "Kings Among Scotland" on April 27th and to promote its arrival have shared an epic nearly 11-minute long performance of one of their classic songs. The new live release was captured during the band's special February 15, 2017 show at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow where they performed their "Among The Living" album in its entirety. To pump fans up for the impending two hour DVD release they have shared an online from the home video of their performance of an extended version of the song "Indians" which clocks in at almost 11 minutes. Watch it here.
The new live release was captured during the band's special February 15, 2017 show at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow where they performed their "Among The Living" album in its entirety.
To pump fans up for the impending two hour DVD release they have shared an online from the home video of their performance of an extended version of the song "Indians" which clocks in at almost 11 minutes. Watch it here.
Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour
Killswitch Engage Offers More Details For Howard Jones Reunion Song
Linkin Park Score Three Billboard Music Awards Nominations
Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Breaking America with 'Heartbreak'
Anthrax Share Epic Performance Of Classic Song
Rush Announce Special Limited Edition 2112 Release
The Damned Release 'Look Left' Video
Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Postpone Tour For Medical Reasons
The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album and Preview Video
U2 Up For Four Billboard Music Awards
Singled Out: Charlie Overbey's Slip Away
James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'
Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour
Jack Johnson Raises Half A Million For Fire And Flood Victims
Post Malone Reveals Track and Guest Details For New Album
Run The Jewels' El-P Scoring Al Capone Biopic
Pink Floyd Star Launching His Own Tribute Band- KISS Star Paul Stanley To Give Commencement Address- Anthrax Action Figure- TesseracT and more
B.B. King Blues Club Books All Star Lineup For Final Shows
Monogem Release 'Get Your High' Video
Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina
Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville
On The Record: Record Store Day Edition
Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart
Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition
On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois
Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review
John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50
Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.