News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour
04-23-2018
.
Foo Fighters

While most rock bands stick to a strict set list for their tours, the Foo Fighters are not just any band and frontman Dave Grohl likes to mix things up on their tours, according to guitarist Chris Shiflett.

The band recently launched a new North American leg of their Concrete And Gold tour and Shiflett told Rolling Stone that Grohl will be mixing up the set list as the tour goes along.

He said, (via Classic Rock), "Things change on a dime. When we get into that final third, Dave will start cutting, adding and rearranging songs, or he'll do stuff in a different order. You have to stay in the moment the whole time. You don't want to be up there thinking about the room service. It keeps you on your toes."

Chris then singled out the song "The Sky Is a Neighborhood" as an example, explaining, "It's evolved a little bit over the months of playing it live. Everything is a little looser and a little louder. It's gotten a little rougher around the edges, some of the parts have stretched out, the pauses are longer. We added an intro thing to it. It's just changed."

Shiflett added: "Dave tends to like to keep the show moving, but we'll play some different songs to gauge how people react. "We threw in Make It Right recently, which we haven't been playing much. We have a little jam room backstage where we can warm up and run through anything new once or twice just to get the dust off it a little bit. We play four or five new songs a night."

Foo Fighters MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Foo Fighters T-shirts and Posters

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour

Foo Fighters Go Behind the Scenes Of Their SNL History

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics

Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online

Liam Gallagher Too Busy For Foo Fighters Collaboration

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under

Foo Fighters Win Best Rock Song Grammy

Foo Fighters Add New Dates To North American Tour

Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam- Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour- Ozzy- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert- Joe Lynn Turner Recovering From Heart Attack- Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French- Scorpions U.S. Fall Tour- more

Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return- Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'- Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event- more

Page Too:
Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- more

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video- Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend- Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour

Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam

Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour

System Of A Down Offshoot Scars On Broadway Return With Lives Video

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Nashville With Limited Timed Exhibit

dUg Pinnick Announces Jimi Hendrix Tribute Album

The Dead Daisies Announce Summer Tour Dates

Andrew WK Multiplies Himself In New Music Video

Stryper Release 'The Valley' Music Video

Amorphis Release 'Wrong Direction' Video

Night Club Announce Tour With Combichrist and Wednesday 13

Immortal Announce New Album and Limited Edition Vinyl Single

- more

Page Too News Stories
Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Sean Paul And Major Lazer Release 'Tip On It' Video

Singled Out: Jaclyn Kenyon's Daddy's Got A Shotgun

Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

Steve Aoki Teams With Vini Vici For Final 5OKI Single

Peter Himmelman and John Paterno Deliver Breath & Pulse & Awe

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.