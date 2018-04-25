|
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic
(hennemusic) Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder performed the Bob Dylan classic, "All Along The Watchtower", with the Tangiers Blues Band at the Tribeca Grill in New York City on April 21, and video of the surprise appearance is streaming online. The rocker began the evening by taking his mother, Karen, to see Bruce Springsteen perform his "Springsteen On Broadway" show at the city's Walter Kerr Theatre in celebration of her 75th birthday.
