Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic

04-25-2018

.

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder performed the Bob Dylan classic, "All Along The Watchtower", with the Tangiers Blues Band at the Tribeca Grill in New York City on April 21, and video of the surprise appearance is streaming online. The rocker began the evening by taking his mother, Karen, to see Bruce Springsteen perform his "Springsteen On Broadway" show at the city's Walter Kerr Theatre in celebration of her 75th birthday.



"Happy Birthday Gramma Karen!," wrote Vedder's wife, Jill, on Instagram to mark the occasion. #theoriginalboss #springsteenonbroadway #familyphoto #75 #thankyoupatty."



Following the show, Vedder and company dropped in to see friend and celebrity photographer/filmmaker Danny Clinch perform with his band at the Tribeca Grill during an event for the Kristen Ann Carr Fund, which raises money and awareness in the fight against sarcoma, a form of cancer. Read more and watch video of the jam here.