News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Chelsea Grin Lose Singer Alex Koehler And Guitarist Jacob Harmond
04-30-2018
.
Chelsea Grin

Chelsea Grin have announced a major lineup change with singer and cofounder Alex Koehler being replaced by Tom Barber (Lorna Shore) and guitarist Jacob Harmond leaving the group. But the band also premiered a brand new song and video.

The group had this to say, "There is a lot of news to be shared from the CG camp, much of it bittersweet. For some time now, our band has wandered through what felt like hell and back. Medical conditions, personal pressures, tour conflicts and more. It is not in our nature to let this get the best of us, so we always have and will carry on headstrong and determined.

"Alex Koehler has opted to part ways with the band following his recent time spent in rehab and the life changes he's made in newly found sobriety. We are all at a mutual understanding that the nomadic and trying nature of touring is much too volatile of an environment for a recovering alcoholic. He has made huge strides forward in shaping a new and positive lifestyle, and we will always do our part to support our friend and brother. We are still very close, of course, and it goes without saying that we wish him all the strength and willpower needed to continue his inspiring progress. We ask that all of you respectfully do the same for Alex.

"Furthermore, last year Jacob Harmond parted ways with the band; you may have noticed via social media or on our most recent Never Say Die tour. Jacob recently had his second of two children, and has found his passion redirected toward family and personal goals. Again, his parting was carried out entirely amicably and with absolutely no hard feelings. As with Alex, we will forever support Jacob and his family, and will always remain close friends.

"Surely this all comes as heavy news to our supporters and long time fans, but we want to confidently reassure that Chelsea Grin remains strong. During the recording process, we were faced with the challenge of pushing past obstacles to finish creating an album we were already so emotionally invested in. We had to weigh all options realistically, but abandoning our passion was never one. Our good friend and ally, Tom Barber, has stepped up to the plate to help us achieve a sound we had never imagined. His talent and drive allowed us a renewed energy, making the choice clear. Please provide Tom a warm welcome into the band, and saddle up for a darker, more aggressive sound than you've heard from us yet.

"At this point, we are done cycling faces through the band for both your sakes and ours; we will be carrying on live as a four piece. After finding our strongest sound yet, we want to avoid confusion and a shift from the current creative focus, in addition to adding yet another face to a seemingly ever-changing lineup. We will absolutely be delivering the same crushing performance and presence as always.

"All of that being said, we present to you Dead Rose, the first single off of our upcoming album, Eternal Nightmare. Welcome to a new era of Chelsea Grin." Watch the video here

Chelsea Grin MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Chelsea Grin T-shirts and Posters

More Chelsea Grin News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chelsea Grin Lose Singer Alex Koehler And Guitarist Jacob Harmond

Chelsea Grin Stream New Song and Announce American Tour


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
KISS Planning Their Biggest Show and Tour Ever- A Perfect Circle Release World’s First Hologram Album- Ghost Announce First Arena Dates, Reveal Where Papas Go- more

Ozzy Osbourne Kicks Off His Farewell Tour- Mastodon Release Animated Clandestiny Video- Ace Frehley Streams His New Single 'Bronx Boy'- Def Leppard Look Way Back- more

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split- Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event- Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set- more

Page Too:
See Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard And More For Just $20- AC/DC's Bon Scott Immortalized- Cave In Lead Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Zakk Wylde Goes Disney- More

Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever

A Perfect Circle Release World's First Hologram Album

Ghost Announce First Arena Dates and Reveal Where Papas Go

Mastodon And Dinosaur Jr Announce North American Tour

Former Styx Frontman Dennis DeYoung Believes Rock Is Dead

Of Mice & Men Release 'Instincts' Video

Bullet For My Valentine Announce Fall Tour And Release New Video

Chelsea Grin Lose Singer Alex Koehler And Guitarist Jacob Harmond

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Releasing New Solo Album

Geoff Tate Announces New Operation: Mindcrime Anniversary Tour Dates

Cancer Bats Release Animated 'Gatekeeper' Video

Tauk Release New Live Video For 'Malware'

- more

Page Too News Stories
See Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard And More For Just $20- AC/DC's Bon Scott Immortalized- Cave In Lead Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Zakk Wylde Goes Disney- More

Singled Out: Across The Board's Sonic Boom

Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Brantley Gilbert Tributes Nashville Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.

Avicii's Family Release Statement About His Death

Singled Out: Duncan Morley's Find You Now Feat Rick Ross

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.