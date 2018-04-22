News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Cheap Trick's Next Album To Feature John Lennon Cover (Week in Review)

.
Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick's Next Album To Feature John Lennon Cover was a top story on Wednesday: Cheap Trick frontman Robin Zander reveals that the band is currently working on a new album and have recorded a cover of the John Lennon classic "Gimme Some Truth".

Zander spoke to UCR about the new album and their prolific output in recent years.

He said of the recent releases, "You're not always in the mood to write music. Sometimes you've got [things like drummer] Bun E. leaving the band and that period, there was a big dead spot, because we were kind of in between things. But then there was a resurgence as of late. As you said, in the last two years, we've been real productive and inspired and it shows.

"We've got a lot of good response from these records. The Christmas album, I think it's great. It shows the public where some of our influence comes from and stuff like that. We're working on another record right now as we speak. In fact, we just did a John Lennon cover song. I'm thinking we should put it out now, because it's a great version of 'Gimme Some Truth.'

He was then asked when fans can expect the new effort. He responded, "Oh, it will be this year. We've already got a couple of songs that are mixed and ready to go. I'll tell you one thing that we're working on, that we've finished already, because it might not be on the record. It might be, but it might not be. I'd like to get [the cover of 'Gimme Some Truth'] out as soon as possible, even if we don't have the record ready, I'd like to put that out somewhere." - here.

Cheap Trick Music and more

Cheap Trick T-shirts and Posters

More Cheap Trick News

