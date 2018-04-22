Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion

Adler spoke to Hysteria Mag about his upcoming solo tour where he will playing the band's iconic debut album "Appetite For Destruction" and he touched on being left out of the reunion featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

He said, "The thing about Guns N' Roses that made us so great and so magical is because we were a magic band, like Led Zeppelin, or Aerosmith, or Queen. Once we were together we couldn't do anything wrong. If one person left the band and did Appetite, Appetite would not be Appetite. And it's a shame because Use Your Illusion when we did the demo tape, I kept saying, or we kept saying, it was gonna be bigger and better than Appetite but once they kicked me out of the band, part of the magic was gone. It's a different band. A completely different band."

He then added, "You know, if they want me, they know my number-I'm ready to rock. My goal was to finish what I started, and Izzy's too [speaking of Stradlin]. Iz is just as heartbroken as I am that the three of them decided to leave us out and bring three strangers in-who are those people? It's just not cool.

"I love those songs, I love those records. I practice them here at home every day because I love them and I'm so proud of them and I'm proud of what the five of us did-we accomplished our dream exactly the way we wanted to. It didn't end the way we wanted, or I wanted, but we did it our way. Like Frank Sinatra said, 'I did it my way.'" - here.