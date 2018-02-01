Halestorm's Lzzy Hale On Being A Women In Rock

Hale gives her thoughts on the #MeToo movement in a new chat with Eric Blair of "The Blairing Out with Eric Blair Show." "As a woman in this industry, I understand the daily struggle. I go through it myself. I've dealt my entire career with sexist and condescending people," Hale explained in the interview. "At the same time, I was raised by parents who didn't really put any limitations to my dreams or to my aspirations. As in whether I was a boy or a girl, if you wanna be a rodeo clown or a rock star or a doctor, it doesn't matter - you can do anything. So I was very naive for a long period of time, because I just had blinders on and just did it."

Hale added that as a member of Halestorm, she "never felt like I was viewed as somebody that's just there to pretty up the band or a marketing gimmick; it was always I'm just kind of one of the dudes."