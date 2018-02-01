John Mellencamp Announces Late Night TV Performance

Mellencamp's 23rd studio album - which peaked at No. 11 on the US Billboard 200 - sees the singer working with country legend Carlene Carter, who opened every show of his acclaimed 2015-2016 Plain Spoken tour.

Carter is also a special guest on a documentary about the trek, "Plain Spoken: From The Chicago Theater", which will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Thursday, February 1.

Directed by Barry Ehrmann, the project captures Mellencamp and his band in performance in support of his 2014 album, "Plain Spoken", at the landmark Chicago Theater in October of 2016. Read more here.