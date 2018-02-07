|
Ozzy Osbourne Announces His First Legs Of Final Tour
.
(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne has announced the first series of dates for his extensive three-year farewell tour including North American and European legs as well as music festival appearances. The rocker will appear at a pair of festivals in Florida - including Jacksonville's Welcome To Rockville and Fort Lauderdale's Fort Rock before officially launching the "No More Tours 2" farewell run with shows in Mexico and South American in May. A six-week European trek will begin in Moscow, Russia on June 1 ahead of a full North American tour with Stone Sour that opens in Allentown, PA on August 30. Celebrating five decades of music since the 1970 release of Black Sabbath's self-titled debut album, Osbourne will be joined for the tour by longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde on guitar, bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman. "I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," says Osbourne. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades." Read more including the dates here.
The rocker will appear at a pair of festivals in Florida - including Jacksonville's Welcome To Rockville and Fort Lauderdale's Fort Rock before officially launching the "No More Tours 2" farewell run with shows in Mexico and South American in May.
A six-week European trek will begin in Moscow, Russia on June 1 ahead of a full North American tour with Stone Sour that opens in Allentown, PA on August 30.
Celebrating five decades of music since the 1970 release of Black Sabbath's self-titled debut album, Osbourne will be joined for the tour by longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde on guitar, bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.
"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," says Osbourne. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades." Read more including the dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour
• Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour
• Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Confirmed Via Leaked Photo?
• Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Summer Tour
• Metallica Release Live Video For Black Album Classic
• David Bowie's 'Space Oddity' Launched Toward Mars By SpaceX
• Sting and Shaggy Release 'Don't Make Me Wait' Video
• Portugal. The Man Announce New Tour Dates
• John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson Lead Songwriters Hall of Fame
• The War On Drugs Celebrate Grammy With New Tour Dates
• Neil Young Featured In Daryl Hannah-Directed Western Musical
• Sufjan Stevens Reveals His Oscars Dream Meeting
• AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose
• A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album
• Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour
• Willie Nelson Cancels More Tour Dates Due To Health
• Kendrick Lamar And SZA Releases 'All the Stars' Video
• Backstreet Boys Extend Las Vegas Residency
• Keith Urban Invites Chris Janson to Join the Grand Ole Opry
• Singled Out: Aesthetic Perfection's Ebb And Flow
• Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor Team For 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready'
• Julia Michaels Releases 'Heaven' Video for 'Fifty Shades Freed'
• Lil Uzi Vert Performs 'The Way Life Goes' On Late Night TV
• Jon Pardi Releases 'She Ain't In It' Video
• Katy Perry Would Change 'I Kissed a Girl' for 2018
• Drake Gives $50K To University Student for Tuition
• *NSYNC Stars Praise Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show
• Meek Mill Does Verse On Tee Grizzley's Super Bowl-Themed Remix
• Shawn Mendes Performs At Bat Mitzvah
• Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Straw Family - Family Matters
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.