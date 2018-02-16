Muse Release New Song and Video 'Thought Contagion'

The new track was produced by Rich Costey and the band and was mixed by Adam Hawkins. The music video is described as a "'80s infectious neon love story" and was directed by Lance Drake, who previously worked with the band for their "Dig Down" clip.

Frontman Matt Bellamy had this to say about the new song, "The meaning of the song 'Thought Contagion' is about how other people's thoughts, ideas and beliefs can sometimes infect your mind, get into your head and change the way you think yourself". Watch the video here.