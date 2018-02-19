News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Paramore's Hayley Williams Explains Postponed Tour Dates
02-19-2018
Paramore

(Radio.com) Paramore are currently on tour promoting their album After Laughter, but unfortunately for fans in Jakarta and Manila, the band had to nix some of the scheduled shows. Vocalist Hayley Williams shared that she's battling a throat and upper respiratory infection and her voice is gone.

After two days of treatment, Williams and company pulled the plug. "Unfortunately, my throat hasn't loosened up and the rest of my symptoms have only gotten worse," she posted. Williams said the "dry, recycled air" on planes has taken a toll on her voice and that she's currently taking antibiotics to beat the germs.

She ended her message to fans on a funny note. "Last thing, to lighten the mood, if that's at all possible: google 'The Cryptkeeper – Crypt Jam'… a frightening resemblance to what I sound (and look) like right about now." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

