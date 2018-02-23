Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online

02-23-2018

.

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters performed their single, "The Sky Is A Neighborhood", at the 2018 Brit Awards in London, UK on February 21, and video from the event is streaming online.



The band delivered the "Concrete And Gold" track at the city's O2 Arena atop the roof of a makeshift house - just as they did in the song's official video - during their first-ever performance at the annual UK event.



The Foos were named International Group at the 2018 awards, ahead of fellow nominees Arcade Fire, Haim, The Killers and LCD Soundsystem; the win marked the band's fourth in the category and fifth Brit Award overall, including a 2008 honor for "Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace" as Best International Album.



"This one goes out to all the musicians who get up on stage and plug in and play," said Dave Grohl. "And long live rock and roll."



The UK event follows last month's Grammy Awards, where the Foo Fighters picked up a win in the "Best Rock Song" category - a songwriters award - for "Run", while losing out in the "Best Rock Performance" field to a tune by Leonard Cohen. Watch the performance and acceptance speech here.