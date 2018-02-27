'The Voice' Goes Behind The Scenes With New Coach Kelly Clarkson

In the clip, Clarkson shows love for her fellow judges, starting with Blake Shelton. Shelton makes the mistake of calling Clarkson out as a newbie on The Voice, with the "Since U Been Gone" singer reminding him that she mentored his team all the way back on the show's second season (much to the delight of Adam Levine and Alicia Keys).

It's clear that Clarkson and Shelton will be the source of some serious fireworks this season, with the clip capturing the two playfully bickering on set.

"We're close enough to where I can really mess with him," Clarkson says. She goes on to share that she's toured with Levine in the past, and even dishes that if she was into into women, her woman of choice would be Alicia Keys, calling her "walking zen." Watch it here.