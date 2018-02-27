|
Riot V Streaming Brand New Song 'Victory'
.
Riot V have released a brand new lyric video for their track "Victory". The song is the first taste fans are getting from the group's forthcoming album "Armor Of Light". The power metal icons will be releasing the new record on April 27th, which was produced by Chris "The Wizard" Collier (Metal Church, Flotsam & Jetsam, Slipknot, Korn). Donnie van Stavern had this to say, "'Victory' is the first song on the new album 'Armor of Light' and the first song I wrote for it! I'm taking it back to my writing roots of 'Thundersteel'/'Privilege of Power' style, a fast no holds barred face melting assault on your ears! Although it is about a victorious battle of Thunder Bay it also means a victory of sorts for us and the fans for keeping the torch burning! Rise up your voices strong and scream along cry out...Victory!" Check out the new video here.
