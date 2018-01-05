Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks The Arts And Crafts Store

Grohl was spotted picking up a few things at his local Michael's craft store, prompting a great selfie with a fan that hit Reddit recently. The image of Grohl hanging the aisles of a crafts store inspired some fans to dream up some rather stellar Foo Fighters-related puns to caption the moment.

"There goes my hero. Watch him as he sews," an obvious play on Foo Fighters' 1997 classic, "My Hero," seems to be the clear fan favorite. Other fans put spins on "Everlong" ('If any thread could ever feel this reel forever" ) and "Best Of You" ('Is someone knitting a vest, a vest, a vest with you?" ). See some of the best responses here.