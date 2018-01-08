Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song

Some have found similarities between Springsteen's song "Outlaw Pete" which was released in 2009 and KISS's hit song from 1979 "I Was Made For Loving You" and Gene says that they didn't sue because they like the Boss.

"KISS have sued lots of people and won," Simmons told The Guardian (via UCR). "But some people we don't sue. We didn't sue Bruce Springsteen for 'Outlaw Pete.' How do we decide who to sue and who not to? We like Springsteen. We don't sue."

KISS cofounder Paul Stanley had previous addressed the similiarities," A lot of times it's really unfair, because there are a certain amount of notes and they only get jumbled so many different ways.

"There's a Springsteen song that sounds like... There's a part of the song that sounds like 'I Was Made For Lovin' You,' so I'm sure he wasn't sitting around listening to that. But it finds its way into everybody's music. You can't come down on everybody for their creativity."