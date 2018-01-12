Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paramore Combine 'Grow Up' with SZA's '20 Something'
01-12-2018
.
Paramore

(Radio.com) Paramore are currently on the road promoting their fifth studio album After Laughter, but on Tuesday night (Jan. 9) the pop-rock trio embellished their set by reaching into SZA's discography.

In Paris, Paramore performed a mash-up of their own "Grow Up" and SZA's "20 Something." The arrangement stayed true to the original "Grow Up," but frontwoman Hayley Williams inserts the lyric, "That's me, Ms. twenty-something, Ain't got nothin', runnin' from love."

SZA got wind of the mash-up from one of her fan accounts and tweeted: "Literally slap me . Sh–'s CRAZY . Wow. Go OFF queen." SZA will compete for five GRAMMY awards including Best New Artist and Best R&B performance in a few weeks. Watch the fan footage of Paramore's surprise SZA shout-out here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

