Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue

But Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, for one, is getting a bit bored that the questions are still being raised at all. Ahead of playing at February's BRIT Awards in London in February, Grohl has told the Daily Star newspaper:

"I don't believe in the school of thought that says rock'n'roll is an extinct genre - I've been answering that question for 25 ****ing years now. Every time I release a record they ask how it feels to be 'one of the last'." And Grohl's clearly a bit tired of it.

Foo Fighters are playing massive stadium gigs in the UK again in summer 2018, and although there are only three shows so far - one in Manchester, two in London - they sold out in just minutes. Chris York, from the band's UK promoters SJM, said there were "Incredible sales for Foo Fighters 2018 tour. Shows the depth and passion of their brilliant fanbase in the UK and a reflection of how amazing the band are live."

Grohl continued: "I remember giving an interview in London two years ago and the journalist asked, 'Don't you feel obsolete? Most of today's groups don't have guitars or drums.' And then we sold out two nights at Wembley Stadium. So no, I think we're OK and we're going to be just fine." Read more here.