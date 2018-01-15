Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue
01-15-2018
.
Foo Fighters

(Gibson) It's been in the news a lot recently-Elder statesman Eric Clapton being asked whether guitar was still relevant (he eventually concluded: "Of course it is.") People asking whether kids will continue to play rock, or just write EDM on their laptops and tablets (answer: both).

But Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, for one, is getting a bit bored that the questions are still being raised at all. Ahead of playing at February's BRIT Awards in London in February, Grohl has told the Daily Star newspaper:

"I don't believe in the school of thought that says rock'n'roll is an extinct genre - I've been answering that question for 25 ****ing years now. Every time I release a record they ask how it feels to be 'one of the last'." And Grohl's clearly a bit tired of it.

Foo Fighters are playing massive stadium gigs in the UK again in summer 2018, and although there are only three shows so far - one in Manchester, two in London - they sold out in just minutes. Chris York, from the band's UK promoters SJM, said there were "Incredible sales for Foo Fighters 2018 tour. Shows the depth and passion of their brilliant fanbase in the UK and a reflection of how amazing the band are live."

Grohl continued: "I remember giving an interview in London two years ago and the journalist asked, 'Don't you feel obsolete? Most of today's groups don't have guitars or drums.' And then we sold out two nights at Wembley Stadium. So no, I think we're OK and we're going to be just fine." Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Foo Fighters Music, DVDs, Books and more

Foo Fighters T-shirts and Posters

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks The Arts And Crafts Store

Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert 2017 In Review

Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher 2017 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide 2017 In Review

Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley 2017 In Review

Foo Fighters Get Into Christmas Spirit For SNL Performance

Foo Fighters Featured In New 'SNL' Promo Video

Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert

Foo Fighters Score Two Grammy Nominations For 'Run'


More Stories for Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm- Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue- John Fogerty Upset By 'Proud Mary' Movie- more

Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Carrie Underwood Premieres 'The Champion' Featuring Ludacris- Jay Rock Recruits Kendrick Lamar, Future, More for 'King's Dead'- Chris Stapleton, Troye Sivan 'SNL' - more

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue

John Fogerty Very Upset By The 'Proud Mary' Movie

Eric Clapton Limiting Live Shows Due To Health Issues

Jack White Reveals Details For New Album 'Boarding House Reach'

Fleetwood Mac Stream Unreleased Version Of Classic Song

Incubus Release New Music Video for 'Loneliest'

Elvis Costello's 'Alison' Stripped-Down On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67

Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend

The Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour

Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple

Arctic Monkeys Announce First Performance In Over Three Years

Chris Cornell Human Rights Campaign Launched With All-Star Video

Joe Perry Joined By Special Guests For CES Performance

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Addresses Up Close & Personal Confusion

• more

Page Too News Stories
Carrie Underwood Premieres 'The Champion' Featuring Ludacris

Jay Rock Recruits Kendrick Lamar, Future, More for 'King's Dead'

Chris Stapleton, Troye Sivan To Perform On 'SNL'

Zac Brown Band Announce Down The Rabbit Hole Live Tour

Camila Cabello Celebrates Album Release With Heartfelt Message to Fans

Scotty McCreery Releases New Song 'Wherever You Are'

Seal Clarifies His Oprah And Harvey Weinstein Social Media Meme

Mary J. Blige Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Phillip Phillips Releases New TRack 'Into the Wild'

Marshmello Releases Lil Peep Collaboration 'Spotlight'

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Announce Summer Tour

Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'

Camila Cabello Performs 'Never Be the Same' On The 'Tonight Show'

Mariah Carey Now Has 'I Was Told There Would Be Tea' Merch Line

Future and Young Thug Release 'All da Smoke' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.