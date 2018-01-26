Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details
01-26-2018
.
Def Leppard

Def Leppard and Journey have revealed the ticket and presale details for their forthcoming North American coheadlining stadium and arena tour that they are launching this summer.

We were sent the following details: Tickets for most dates go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, February 3 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public in select dates beginning Tuesday, January 30 at 12 PM local time.

Additionally, Def Leppard and Journey fan presales will begin Monday, January 29 at 12 PM local time. Def Leppard VIP Packages will also be available beginning Monday, January 29 at 12PM local time through Epic Rights, visit http://www.DefLeppardRockBrigade.com for all information. Journey VIP Packages will be available beginning Monday, January 29 at 12PM local time through VIP Nation. A full list of tour dates and on sale details can be found below.

2018 Def Leppard and Journey 2018 Tour Dates:
Date: City: Venue: On Sale: (if not Sat, Feb 3)
Mon May 21 Hartford, CT XL Center**
Wed May 23 Albany, NY Times Union Center
Fri May 25 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Sat May 26 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center**
Mon May 28 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena**
Wed May 30 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena
Fri Jun 01 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
Sat Jun 02 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Tue Jun 05 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Wed Jun 06 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena**
Fri Jun 08 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jun 09 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Mon Jun 11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center**
Wed Jun 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Fri Jun 15 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Sat Jun 16 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
Sun Jul 01 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park
Tue Jul 03 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Wed Jul 04 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
Fri Jul 06 Memphis, TN FedExForum
Sat Jul 07 North Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena Fri, Feb 2
Mon Jul 09 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Wed Jul 11 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Fri Jul 13 Detroit, MI Comerica Park** Fri, Feb 9
Sat Jul 14 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field** Sat, Feb 17
Mon Jul 16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena** Fri, Feb 9
Wed Jul 18 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Thu Jul 19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat Jul 21 Denver, CO Coors Field
Mon Jul 23 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena**
Wed Jul 25 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center**
Fri Jul 27 Minneapolis, MN Target Field Fri, Feb 9
Sat Jul 28 Fargo, ND Fargodome** Fri, Feb 9
Sat Aug 11 Boston, MA Fenway Park**
Mon Aug 13 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Wed Aug 15 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
Fri Aug 17 Ft Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
Sat Aug 18 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Mon Aug 20 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena @ The BJCC
Wed Aug 22 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Fri Aug 24 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium** Fri, Feb 2
Sat Aug 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Mon Aug 27 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Wed Aug 29 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Fri Aug 31 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Sat Sep 01 Houston, TX Toyota Center**
Wed Sep 05 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Sep 07 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sat Sep 08 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena**
Fri Sep 21 San Francisco, CA AT&T Park
Sun Sep 23 San Diego, CA Petco Park
Tue Sep 25 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Wed Sep 26 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena **
Fri Sep 28 Portland, OR Moda Center
Sat Sep 29 Seattle, WA Gorge Amphitheatre
Mon Oct 01 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Thu Oct 04 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Sat Oct 06 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

**Not ticketed by Ticketmaster

advertisement

Def Leppard Music, DVDs, Books and more

Def Leppard T-shirts and Posters

More Def Leppard News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details

Def Leppard's Full Album Catalog Can Now Be Streamed

Def Leppard To Play Full Hysteria Album On Upcoming Tour

Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer

Stone Temple Pilots, Def Leppard Supergroup Announce New Album 2017 In Review

Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Stars Lead Guest Lineup On New Album 2017 In Review

Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Album Performances 2017 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots, Def Leppard Supergroup Announce New Album

Def Leppard Frontman's Down N Outz Release Live Video


More Stories for Def Leppard

Def Leppard Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour- Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues- Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song- more

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Surprise Releases New EP- Elton John Announces North American Farewell Tour- Led Zeppelin To Revisit How The West Was Won- Pearl Jam Dates- more

Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis- Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland- ZZ Top Announce Viva Las Vegas Residency- Def Leppard- more

Page Too:
Justin Timberlake And Chris Stapleton 'Say Something'- Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album- Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'- more

Migos Celebrating Culture II Release With Tonight Show Performance- Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Big Bad Wolf'- Joey Fatone *NSYNC Super Bowl Reunion Rumors- more

Britney Spears Announces 'Britney: Piece of Me' Tour- Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey Releases New Track- Eminem In the Studio With Dr. Dre And Mike Will Made-It- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour

Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues

Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song

Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth

Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details

Singled Out: Mike Lepond's Hordes of Fire

Whitesnake Release 'Is This Love' Remix Video

Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Motley Crue Biopic May Star Game of Thrones Actor

Top Grammy Moments From Rockers We've Lost

The Moody Blues Days Of Future Passed Live Set For Release

Grateful Dead Greatest Hits Live Collection Coming

Greta Van Fleet Announce Tour And Festival Dates

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Surprise Releases New EP

Singled Out: Ed Roman's Red Omen

Gary Clark Jr. To Rock Chuck Berry, Fats Domino Grammy Tribute

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Timberlake And Chris Stapleton 'Say Something'

Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album

Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'

Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Bloody Mary'

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Performs With Placido Domingo

Singled Out: Rivals' Moonlit

Presenters for The Grammy Awards Announced

Drake Shares Baby Pictures For ThrowbackThursday

Luke Bryan Extends What Makes You Country Tour

Drake Plans To Write Song About LeBron James' 30,000 NBA Points

Wiz Khalifa Rocks Football Stadium In New 'Letterman' Video

Avril Lavigne Says New Album Will Be a 'True Emotional Journey'

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Learns to Play Tom Petty

Migos Celebrating Culture II Release With Tonight Show Performance

Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Big Bad Wolf'

Brothers Osborne Reveal 'Port Saint Joe' Album Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.