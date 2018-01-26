Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details

We were sent the following details: Tickets for most dates go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, February 3 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public in select dates beginning Tuesday, January 30 at 12 PM local time.

Additionally, Def Leppard and Journey fan presales will begin Monday, January 29 at 12 PM local time. Def Leppard VIP Packages will also be available beginning Monday, January 29 at 12PM local time through Epic Rights, visit http://www.DefLeppardRockBrigade.com for all information. Journey VIP Packages will be available beginning Monday, January 29 at 12PM local time through VIP Nation. A full list of tour dates and on sale details can be found below.

2018 Def Leppard and Journey 2018 Tour Dates:

Date: City: Venue: On Sale: (if not Sat, Feb 3)

Mon May 21 Hartford, CT XL Center**

Wed May 23 Albany, NY Times Union Center

Fri May 25 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Sat May 26 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center**

Mon May 28 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena**

Wed May 30 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena

Fri Jun 01 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Sat Jun 02 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Tue Jun 05 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Wed Jun 06 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena**

Fri Jun 08 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jun 09 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Mon Jun 11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center**

Wed Jun 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Fri Jun 15 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sat Jun 16 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

Sun Jul 01 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park

Tue Jul 03 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Wed Jul 04 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

Fri Jul 06 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Sat Jul 07 North Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena Fri, Feb 2

Mon Jul 09 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Wed Jul 11 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Fri Jul 13 Detroit, MI Comerica Park** Fri, Feb 9

Sat Jul 14 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field** Sat, Feb 17

Mon Jul 16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena** Fri, Feb 9

Wed Jul 18 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Thu Jul 19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat Jul 21 Denver, CO Coors Field

Mon Jul 23 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena**

Wed Jul 25 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center**

Fri Jul 27 Minneapolis, MN Target Field Fri, Feb 9

Sat Jul 28 Fargo, ND Fargodome** Fri, Feb 9

Sat Aug 11 Boston, MA Fenway Park**

Mon Aug 13 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Wed Aug 15 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Fri Aug 17 Ft Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

Sat Aug 18 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Mon Aug 20 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

Wed Aug 22 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Fri Aug 24 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium** Fri, Feb 2

Sat Aug 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Mon Aug 27 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Wed Aug 29 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Fri Aug 31 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Sat Sep 01 Houston, TX Toyota Center**

Wed Sep 05 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Sep 07 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sat Sep 08 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena**

Fri Sep 21 San Francisco, CA AT&T Park

Sun Sep 23 San Diego, CA Petco Park

Tue Sep 25 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Wed Sep 26 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena **

Fri Sep 28 Portland, OR Moda Center

Sat Sep 29 Seattle, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

Mon Oct 01 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Thu Oct 04 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Sat Oct 06 Los Angeles, CA The Forum



**Not ticketed by Ticketmaster