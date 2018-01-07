The Gaslight Anthem Reuniting For The 59 Sound Anniversary

The band's social media announced their inclusion on the (impressive) line-up of this year's Governors Ball festival in New York, with the caption, "Hello everyone! The '59 Sound is turning 10 this year so we're gonna do some shows to celebrate! Thank you all for your continued support, more shows to be announced soon!"

The band's Governors Ball performance is billed as "The Gaslight Anthem (performing The '59 Sound)," so one can safely assume that this will be the main focus of any more shows to be announced. Read more - here.