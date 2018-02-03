Jack White Streams New Song 'Corporation'

The tune follows the lead single, "Connected By Love", and "Respect Commander" as the third song issued in advance of the March 23 release of his third album.

White self-produced his first record in four years, which he recorded at his Third Man Studio in Nashville, TN, as well as Sear Sound in New York, NY, and Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

The rocker will support this set with an extensive North American tour that will open in his hometown of Detroit, MI on April 19. White has imposed a ban on cell phone use during the tour in an effort to focus fans' attention towards the stage; phones will be locked in Yondr pouches that fans can unlock is designated secure zones away from the action, if necessary.

"We think you'll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON," reads a statement posted by Live Nation that can be seen on every tour stop's ticket page, while fans "enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience." Stream the song - here.