Daughtry Stream New Song 'Deep End' And Announce 5th Album
06-07-2018
Daughtry

Daughtry have released a stream of their brand new single "Deep End". The track is the first taste fans are getting of the group's forthcoming album "Cage To Rattle", which will be released on July 27th.

The new song was produced by Jacquire King (Niall Horan, Kings of Leon, James Bay) and co-written by Chris Daughtry and both offered their comments on the track. Chris says, "Cage to Rattle has been the most fun yet most challenging album we've ever made. It's a musical stew we've been cooking up for more than 2 years and we can't wait to satisfy the appetites of our amazing fans who've been patiently waiting for this record!"

King added, "the thought of working with Chris really intrigued me. Undoubtedly he's truly a great singer and we took the opportunity to go on a creative journey with his band to find something new for them. The outcome will showcase new dimension and inspiration that hopefully shows new and old fans the evolution of an artist." Listen to the song here.

