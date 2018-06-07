|
KISS Planning Massive Multi-Year World Tour
.
KISS star Gene Simmons has revealed more details about the tour the band plans to launch next year and says that it will be a massive multi-year affair that will visit all give continents. Frontman Paul Stanley had previously confirmed that the band was planning to hit the road next year for their next big tour, now Simmons shared more about the group's ambitious plans. He told the Expressen in Sweden, "It will be a three year long tour, starting in January 2019. We will go to all continents, though exactly where I can't tell you now."
