Bruce Springsteen Wins Tony For Broadway Show
06-11-2018
.
Bruce Springsteen

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen received a special Tony Award for his one-man show, "Springsteen On Broadway", at the 72nd annual edition of the event in New York City on June 10.

The Tony Awards, which honor theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, announced its recognition of Springsteen's work "for his ongoing engagement, a once-in-a-lifetime theatregoing experience for the Broadway stage, allowing fans an intimate look at a music idol."

Hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles and broadcast by the CBS-TV network, Billboard reports Billy Joel presented the New Jersey rocker with the special honor during the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall.

"This is deeply appreciated," said Springsteen in a brief acceptance speech. "Thank you for making me feel so welcome on your block. Being part of the Broadway community has been a great thrill and an honor for me; it's been one of the most exciting things I have ever experienced." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

