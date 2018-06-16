News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades
06-16-2018
.
Megadeth

(hennemusic) Megadeth performed their 1986 track, "The Conjuring", for the first time since 2001 during a June 12 show in Plzen, Czech Republic and video of the performance has been posted online.

The tune from the band's second album, "Peace Sells … But Who's Buying", was featured in their set at the city's Home Monitoring Arena where Megadeth were opening for Judas Priest.

Frontman and founder Dave Mustaine had ceased performing "The Conjuring" in 2001 over its black magic and occult origins because of his changed spiritual beliefs; raised as a Jehovah's Witness, the rocker is now a born again Christian.

Currently playing dates across Europe as part of their 35th anniversary celebrations, Megadeth have just released an expanded reissue of their 1985 album debut, "Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good.".

The project has been completely restored to deliver Mustaine's intended vision while revealing unheard parts and performances throughout the record with a new remix by veteran metal mixer Mark Lewis (Whitechapel) and remastering by Ted Jensen.

The package includes the full album alongside 7 live audio tracks from VHS tapes found in Mustaine's own attic and features Megadeth's 1984 3-track demo and the once removed cover of Lee Hazelwood's "The Boots" that has been added back to the record with recut vocals intended to maintain the integrity of both the original song and the group's revamped rendition. Watch video of the live performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Megadeth MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Megadeth T-shirts and Posters

More Megadeth News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Pens Japan Heritage Theme Song

Megadeth Stream Remastered Classic From Debut Reissue

Megadeth's Nick Menza Final Recording Up For Free Download

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Megadeth's David Ellefson Details Forthcoming Book

Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event This Weekend

Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Megadeth Expand Debut Album For Deluxe Reissue

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Meet and Greet Events


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters- Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades- Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery- ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters

Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades

Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica With Polar Music Prize

Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour

Young The Giant Streaming New Song 'Simplify'

U2 Expanding Vinyl Album Reissue Series With Three New Titles

Uriah Heep Release Video For New Track 'Grazed By Heaven'

Singled Out: The Mescalito Vampires (Gypsy Lee Pistolero)

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses Release Behind the Scenes Reunion Tour Video

Judas Priest Jam With Former Member At European Tour Stop

Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans

Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

TesseracT To Play Album In Full During Fall Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.