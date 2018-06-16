Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades

(hennemusic) Megadeth performed their 1986 track, "The Conjuring", for the first time since 2001 during a June 12 show in Plzen, Czech Republic and video of the performance has been posted online.



The tune from the band's second album, "Peace Sells … But Who's Buying", was featured in their set at the city's Home Monitoring Arena where Megadeth were opening for Judas Priest.



Frontman and founder Dave Mustaine had ceased performing "The Conjuring" in 2001 over its black magic and occult origins because of his changed spiritual beliefs; raised as a Jehovah's Witness, the rocker is now a born again Christian.



Currently playing dates across Europe as part of their 35th anniversary celebrations, Megadeth have just released an expanded reissue of their 1985 album debut, "Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good.".



The project has been completely restored to deliver Mustaine's intended vision while revealing unheard parts and performances throughout the record with a new remix by veteran metal mixer Mark Lewis (Whitechapel) and remastering by Ted Jensen.



The package includes the full album alongside 7 live audio tracks from VHS tapes found in Mustaine's own attic and features Megadeth's 1984 3-track demo and the once removed cover of Lee Hazelwood's "The Boots" that has been added back to the record with recut vocals intended to maintain the integrity of both the original song and the group's revamped rendition. Watch video of the live performance here.