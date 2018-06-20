News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV
06-20-2018
.
Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) Frontman Dave Grohl will guest and The Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden this Thursday night, June 21.

The episode - which will also feature actress Sophie Turner and a new edition of Carpool Karaoke with Paul McCartney - comes during a rare week of programs that see Corden hosting the show at Central Hall Westminster in London, UK.

On the road in support of their ninth album, "Concrete And Gold", the Foo Fighters will wrap up their summer European run with two concerts at London Stadium on June 22 and 23, before kicking off an extensive North American tour in Columbia, MD on July 6.
The fall series will mix arena and stadium gigs as well as Cal Jam 18, the band's self-curated festival set for October 5 and 6 at San Bernardino, CA's Glen Helen Regional Park & Festival Grounds. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Foo Fighters MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Foo Fighters T-shirts and Posters

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV

Foo Fighters Full Pinkpop Festival Headline Set Video Streaming Online

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert

Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Planning Epic Track

Foo Fighters Announce Details For Next Cal Jam Festival

Foo Fighters' TV Performance Of New Single Goes Online

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Breaks His Leg Again Onstage

Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour

Foo Fighters Go Behind the Scenes Of Their SNL History


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced- Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet For Charity- more

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts- Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour- Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud- more

Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots- Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea- Korn To Skip 'Dumb' Songs At Anniversary Shows- more

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters- Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades- Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced

Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV

Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet To Benefit Charity

Clutch Announce North American Fall Tour

Dream Theater Fans Are In For A Treat With New Album Says Band

Bruce Springsteen Rocks Asbury Lanes Reopening

Gioeli - Castronovo 'Set The World On Fire' With New Video

Blacktop Mojo Release Video For Fleetwood Mac Cover

Dickey Betts Tribute To Gregg Allman Highlight Great South Bay Music Festival

Kobra And The Lotus Release 'Velvet Roses' Video

In Search Of Sun Release 'In The Garden' Video

Singled Out: Matt Taelor's Nobody But You

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts

Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour

Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud

Jack White Adds New American Tour Dates

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.