Eddie Vedder Teams With The Chicago Cubs For Special Promo

06-22-2018

.

(hennemusic) Eddie Vedder will release a 7" vinyl single of "All The Way" as part of a ticket package for the upcoming July 6 Chicago Cubs home game at Wrigley Field against the Cincinnati Reds.



Fans who purchase the Vinyl Record Ticket Package for the event will receive a limited-edition, 7-inch vinyl record featuring Vedder's ode to his favorite baseball team along with Steve Goodman's "Go, Cubs, Go."



Originally released in 2008, the song looks forward to the Cubs' next World Series victory following a century-long drought, which eventually ended when the team won the championship in 2016.



Vedder first performed "All The Way" during a 2007 solo show at the Vic Theatre in Chicago; he's played it in the city several times since on his own and during Pearl Jam's 2013 and 2016 gigs at Wrigley Field while also appearing on the group's 2017 "Let's Play Two" live package. Read more and see the official Cubs video for the song here.