Ozzy Osbourne Sparks Ozzfest 2018 Speculation With Online Post
06-25-2018
Ozzy Osbourne

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne asked fans an interesting question late last week via social media. He hinted at brining Ozzfest to a new east coast location this year.

Originally launched as a touring metal festival, it morphed into special one off events with the most recent taking place on the west coast and joined with Slipknot's Knotfest.

How the former Black Sabbath frontman posed the following to question to fans on Facebook last Friday, "Who would like to see an Ozzfest in the New York area this year?"

