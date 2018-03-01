|
At The Gates Announce New Album 'To Drink From The Night Itself'
.
At The Gates have announced that they will be releasing their brand new album "To Drink From The Night Itself" on May 18th. It follows their 2014 effort "At War With Reality". The band has revealed the tracklisting and cover art for the new record, which was Costin Chioreanu and frontman Tomas Lindberg had the following to say, "It has once again been an absolute pleasure working creativily with Costin. We had a lot of ideas for what we wanted to get across with the art this time around. Overall they were, not surprisingly, related to the general concept of the record. What is great with Costin is that he understands the band. He knows what we are and where we come from. And me and him also have a strong artistic connection. "I have never met anyone that goes so deep into the world of my lyrics and concepts. When I first wrote to him describing my ideas, I was worried that my remarks were perhaps too long and too confusing, only to get back an even longer and very inspired response… "To Drink From The Night Itself" Tracklisting:
The band has revealed the tracklisting and cover art for the new record, which was Costin Chioreanu and frontman Tomas Lindberg had the following to say, "It has once again been an absolute pleasure working creativily with Costin.
We had a lot of ideas for what we wanted to get across with the art this time around. Overall they were, not surprisingly, related to the general concept of the record. What is great with Costin is that he understands the band. He knows what we are and where we come from. And me and him also have a strong artistic connection.
"I have never met anyone that goes so deep into the world of my lyrics and concepts. When I first wrote to him describing my ideas, I was worried that my remarks were perhaps too long and too confusing, only to get back an even longer and very inspired response…
"To Drink From The Night Itself" Tracklisting: